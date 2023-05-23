Khanna mishap: Four friends of accused driver held for threatening kin of victims

A day after two friends were killed and another critically injured after a speeding car ran over them at Samrala road in Khanna, the police have arrested four aides of the accused driver for allegedly threatening the kin of the victims not to file an FIR against him. The ASI said that Achhardeep was booked under sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the IPC, while his friends have been booked under section 506 of the IPC. (iStock)

According to police, the accused were heard stating that their friend should not be booked even if he had hit two men to death.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Manraj Singh and Gurjot Singh, residents of Libra village in Khanna. Driver of the car Achhardeep Singh, who also suffered injuries in the mishap, is admitted to hospital.

ASI Mukhtiar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after the mishap, four friends of Achhardeep Singh came at the spot. They started threatening the kin of the victims, including Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Taranvir Singh alias Tanu, 25, of Khanna, who had died in the mishap, and Balwinder Singh, who was severely injured.

According to the kin of the victims, the accused threatened them to not lodge an FIR against Acchardeep even though he has hit two men to death.

The ASI said that Achhardeep was booked under sections 279, 337, 338, 427 and 304-A of the IPC, while his friends have been booked under section 506 of the IPC.

Gurpreet and Taranvir had died on the spot on Sunday late, while Balwinder was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. After hitting the three men, the car crashed into a tree, a pole and compound wall of a house. The driver was reportedly in an inebriated condition as the police had recovered an empty liquor bottle from the car. Gurpreet had returned from Bahrain 15 days ago.