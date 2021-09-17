Four booked for stealing woman’s gold bangles in Chandigarh

The police on Thursday booked five unidentified persons for allegedly stealing a Sector-51 woman’s gold bangles.

In her complaint, Vrinda said on September 9, when she was returning home, four women and a man in a car called out to her near ESIC Society in Sector 51.

The accused engaged her in a conversation and soon left. Later, she noticed that three of her gold bangles were missing and there was a cut mark on the fourth one.

Vrinda told the police that she works as a nurse in London, England, and had returned to Chandigarh to take care of her mother. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. No arrest has been made yet.