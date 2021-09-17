Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four booked for stealing woman’s gold bangles in Chandigarh
The thieves took away the woman’s three gold bangles in Sector 51, Chandigarh. (REUTERS)
Four booked for stealing woman’s gold bangles in Chandigarh

Victim told the police that a car slowed down near her in Chandigarh’s Sector 51; four women and a man in the car engaged her in a conversation and soon left; she later realised her three gold bangles were missing
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:29 AM IST

The police on Thursday booked five unidentified persons for allegedly stealing a Sector-51 woman’s gold bangles.

In her complaint, Vrinda said on September 9, when she was returning home, four women and a man in a car called out to her near ESIC Society in Sector 51.

The accused engaged her in a conversation and soon left. Later, she noticed that three of her gold bangles were missing and there was a cut mark on the fourth one.

Vrinda told the police that she works as a nurse in London, England, and had returned to Chandigarh to take care of her mother. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. No arrest has been made yet.

