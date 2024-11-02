Menu Explore
Four days on, no leads in Mansa petrol pump blast case

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 02, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Hours after the explosion, the petrol pump owner, Khushwinder Singh, had reportedly received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number, demanding ₹5 crore. The caller threatened to harm him and his family if he failed to pay up.

Four days after an explosive was hurled at a petrol pump in Mansa, police are groping in the dark for leads.

A CCTV in the vicinity captured the blast as it took place around 1.30 am on Sunday. (HT File)
The explosion took place around 1.30 am in the early hours of Sunday.

Police have recovered the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the site. However, neither have they been able to zero in on the persons involved in hurling the explosive nor have they been able to trace the origin of the call.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Meena said, “We are trying to identify the persons behind the crime. So far, no person or gang has taken any responsibility for this. Forensic teams are working to establish links.”

