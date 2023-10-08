News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four dead, 2 injured in road accident on KMP expressway

Four dead, 2 injured in road accident on KMP expressway

ByPress Trust of India, Nuh
Oct 08, 2023 06:42 AM IST

Four people died and two were injured when a truck rammed two canter trucks and triggered a collision between a few vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway here on Saturday, police said.

A speeding truck met with an accident killing four people, near Khor village, Rojka Meo area in Nuh on Saturday. (ANI)
After the collision with the canters, the truck overturned and fell off a flyover. Two other vehicles also rammed into them, they said.

The drivers of the canters, the owner of one and the truck driver were killed in the incident while drivers of two other vehicles were critically injured, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the Rojka Meo police station, they added.

The deceased were identified as Uday Chad (42) of Narhera village, Prem Chand (34) and Mahender (28) of Alwar and Sunil (31) of Aligarh.

According to the police, the incident took place near Jhirna Ghati on the expressway.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
