Four from Punjab killed in Sirsa road accident

A tractor trolley carrying pilgrims from Punjab to a temple in Rajasthan overturned near a village in Haryana’s Sirsa leaving four people dead and 18 others injured, police said on Friday. The pilgrims were headed from different villages near Patran in Punjab’s Patiala district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident occurred. (iStock)

The accident took place on Thursday evening when the hook of the tractor trolley came off, station house officer of NathuSari Chopta police station, Ishwar said.

He said the pilgrims were headed from different villages near Patran in Punjab’s Patiala district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident occurred.

“Four people, including two children, died in this accident. Eighteen others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. The accident occurred when the hook of the tractor trolley came off and it overturned,” the police official said.