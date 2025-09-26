Four gangsters caught after exchange of fire in Tarn Taran

Four gangsters were injured during an exchange of fire with police in Dasuwal village of Tarn Taran on Thursday. Police at the encounter site in Dasuwal village of Tarn Taran on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They were arrested and admitted to the civil hospital under heavy police presence.

The accused have been identified as Randeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jagsir Singh, and Malkit Singh. Police recovered a .30 bore pistol, two rifles, and a motorcycle from their possession though some of their accomplices managed to escape.

‘Extortionists, carried out 2 firings in city earlier’

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal said the accused had carried out two firings in the city earlier in the day. Around 9.30 am, shots were fired at Dr. Chopra’s clinic in Bhikhiwind, though no one was injured. Gangster Prabh Dasuwal had allegedly demanded extortion money from Dr Chopra, leading to police action. Later, around 11.30 am, the same gangsters opened fire at the gate of St Kabir Convent School in Dasuwal.

Following these incidents, police traced the gangsters to the residence of Gurusahib Singh, a close relative of Prabh Dasuwal, in Behka village. As the police surrounded the house, the gangsters opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring four, while at least two accomplices managed to flee.

SSP Grewal confirmed that further investigations are underway and efforts are on to trace the absconding gangsters.