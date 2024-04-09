Four held for misusing Kaithal ARO’s ID

Days after the Haryana government suspended the Kaithal sub-divisional magistrate-cum assistant returning officer, the district police on Monday said that they have arrested four persons in connection with the case of misusing ARO’s ID and password to allegedly access the portal and rejecting the request by Aam Aadmi Party to hold a public meeting with derogatory remarks. The arrested were sent to judicial custody and two mobile phones were also recovered from them. (iStock)

The arrested has been identified as Shivang, Parveen, Ashish and Vishal, all locals, deputy superintendent of the police Gurvinder Singh said.

The DSP said that as per the complaint of Kaithal ARO, applications regarding permission for public meetings were received through the online portal on April 3. “An unknown person misused the ARO ID, cancelled the application forms and uploaded objectionable comments and photos. Taking the action, a case was registered at Kaithal cyber police station,” DSP added.

He further said Shivang and Parveen were arrested on Saturday, while Ashish and Vishal were arrested on Monday.

The arrested were sent to judicial custody and two mobile phones were also recovered from them.