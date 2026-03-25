Three juveniles among four held for raping schoolgirl

Four persons, including three juveniles, have been apprehended for allegedly raping and assualting a 15-year-old schoolgirl, filming her and threatening her into silence over several days, Mullanpur police said on Tuesday. The main accused is a classmate of the victim, and the remaining three were known to him. Police are now examining digital evidence, including the circulated video, and further investigation is underway. (HT File)

The police said the group repeatedly took the minor to secluded locations, where the main accused and his associates allegedly raped her and intimidated her to prevent her from reporting the abuse.

Investigators said the girl endured the assaults quietly and did not reveal anything to her parents, fearing retaliation from the accused as they made an objectionable video of her. The case surfaced only after one of the boys, in a fit of rage, reportedly shared the girl’s video in a WhatsApp group. Disturbed by the act and fearing further humiliation, the girl finally informed her parents, who filed a police complaint.

SHO Amandeep Tarikha said the police apprehended all four within hours of receiving the complaint. He confirmed that three of the accused were juveniles, while the fourth is a 20-year-old. “We arrested the accused promptly based on the girl’s statement. She is currently under observation and receiving necessary support,” he said.

DSP Harsimrat Singh said the accused and the girl were known to each other, which allowed the boys to exploit her trust. “As soon as we received the complaint, our teams moved without delay and arrested the accused,” the DSP said.

Police are now examining digital evidence, including the circulated video, and further investigation is underway. All accused have been booked under Section 70(2) (gang rape) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, Sections 3 (penetrative sexual assault) and 15 (storage of pornographic material involving child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and 66E along with 66B of the Information Technology Act.