Four held with 200gm heroin in Mohali, Panchkula

In Mohali, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully arrested Satinder Singh Santu, a resident of RK Enclave, Kharar, and recovered 117gm of heroin from his possession. Investigations disclosed that Santu had originally procured 150gm of the narcotic substance from Ferozepur. The accused admitted to operating as a heroin delivery boy, conducting his activities primarily between midnight and 3 am, utilising a Splendor motorcycle for transportation. He further revealed the involvement of a minor from Ferozepur in transporting the heroin, sending the child on a bus with the narcotics to avoid suspicion. Following his arrest, Satinder Singh Santu has been remanded to police custody for two days.

Fourth arrest in Panchkula drug racket

Meanwhile, in Panchkula, local police have made a fourth arrest in a drug racket case, recovering 80gm of heroin. This arrest, of Akashdeep, a Kharar resident, followed the previous arrests of drug peddlers Naresh Sharma and Gaurav Sharma, who had allegedly revealed that they procured heroin from Sukhdeep Singh. Sukhdeep Singh was subsequently arrested with 10.23gm of heroin. Based on Sukhdeep’s statements during police remand, a police team arrested Akashdeep on Friday. Police claim Sukhdeep purchased drugs from Akashdeep. 80gm of heroin was recovered from Aakashdeep’s possession. He was produced in a local court after a case was registered under the NDPS Act, and he was remanded to one day of police custody. The case has been registered at the Chandimandir police station.

In a separate operation conducted within Mohali, police apprehended Harjinder Singh from Kabulsah village, Fazilka, and Sandeep Singh from Pir Ismail Khan village, Ferozepur district, recovering 12gm of heroin. This arrest occurred near Learning Path School, where a police team had established a checkpoint. Upon being signalled to stop, the two youths attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to smuggling heroin from the Ferozepur border, revealing that this was their fourth trip to Mohali. They disclosed that they purchased heroin at ₹1,500 per gram and resold it for ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 per gram. Investigators also discovered that they had been residing in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mauli village. Based on information provided by the suspects, a third accomplice operating in the Zirakpur area has been identified, and police teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend him. The arrested individuals have been remanded to two days of police custody.