Four killed, one injured as car falls into gorge near Rohtang Pass

Four people, including two tourists, were killed and one tourist sustained serious injuries after a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Raninala, close to Rohtang Pass in Kullu, district police said on Sunday. The Alto car, bearing registration number HP01K-7850 and a valid Rohtang permit, had five people onboard at the time of the accident, they said. (File)

The deceased are identified as Narender Kumar, alias Panna Lal, 34, (driver of the vehicle) from Kullu, Ranjeet Singh, 31; Harvinder Singh, 27 from Hoshiarpur and Deema Ram, 32, from Mandi, while Ravi Kumar, 24, also from Hoshiarpur sustained serious injuries.

According to deputy Manali superintendent of police KD Sharma, there were five individuals in the vehicle at the time of the accident. “Four persons died on the spot, while one has been seriously injured,” he said.

Rescue operations are underway, and efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies and provide medical assistance to the injured person. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the tragic road accident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and wished speedy recovery of the injured, according to a statement issued here.