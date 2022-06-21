Four masked men rob courier firm office in Dera Bassi
Four masked men robbed a courier company office in Bhankharpur village of Dera Bassi after attacking two of its employees with sharp-edged weapons on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. It is the third such incident in Mohali in 15 days.
The robbers took away a two-wheeler, two mobile phones and a locker which reportedly contained ₹6 lakh cash, complainant Harsh Arora, an employee of ‘Elasticrun Ntex Transportation Services Pvt Ltd said.
Detailing the sequence of events, Arora said, “Around 1am on Monday, when I was on my desk, I heard my colleague Surjit Lal screaming. As I rushed towards the office gate, I saw four men, who had covered their faces with cloth, attacking Lal with sharp-edged weapons. When I tried to rescue him, they opened attack on me as well.”
“As we lay on the ground injured, the masked men ran towards the office and tried to break open the lock of the safe. Failing to do so, they took the locker with them. It contained around ₹6 lakh cash. They also snatched our mobile phones and took our Activa scooter with them. They threatened us of dire consequences if we reveal the matter to anyone,” the complainant said, adding that another employee of the office, who was visiting the office for his duty, took Lal and him to the government hospital for treatment and called police.
Soon after getting the alert, a police team led by sub-inspector Balwinder Singh from the Mubarikpur police post reached the spot.
The sub-inspector said that a case has been registered against the four unidentified men under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“Police have got closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from adjoining areas and are trying to identify the accused. Investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.
In a similar incident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a group of four burglars broke into a house at Trivedi Camp, Dera Bassi, and decamped with ₹90,000 cash and gold jewellery after assaulting the house owner and his family members.
In the biggest loot in the district in the past 15 days, four men had robbed a property dealer of ₹1 crore at gunpoint and shot at a vegetable vendor who chased after them in Dera Bassi on June 10. Mohali police had already arrested five accused in the incident, including the mastermind of the robbery. The loot money has also been recovered in this case.
