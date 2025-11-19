Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Four men held with 6 pistols in Haryana’s Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 08:08 am IST

Addressing media persons here, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said that they had identified 40 criminals involved in murders, extortion, and firing incidents and arrested 30 of them in the last 13 days.

The district police have arrested four persons under state-wide campaign “Operation Trackdown” and recovered six pistols and eight live cartridges from their possession.

Rohtak SP Surinder Singh Bhoria during a press conference in Rohtak on Tuesdayl. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)
“We have recovered 11 pistols, 30 live cartridges and a Doga air gun. On the night of November 15, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) in-charge Satish Kadian and the CIA team were active in the industrial model township. Four men identified as Rohan of Rurki village, Aatish alias Raju of Nindana and Aman alias Manja, Subham, both residents of Nonand village were planning to execute a robbery. The accused had a criminal history. Rohan, who is already facing seven cases, including charges of attempt to murder, was taken on remand and others were sent to jail,” the SP added.

He further said that the police teams are working to arrest the absconding criminals and they will be behind bars soon.

“These criminals used to target youngsters aged 17 to 22 years but the families of these criminals are living a miserable life. These gangsters’ condition is worse than beggars,” he added.

