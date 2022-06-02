Four robbers stab man, snatch his cycle, phone, cash in Panchkula

Four motorcycle-borne men stabbed a cyclist, and snatched his mobile phone, cash and cycle near Rally Chowk in Sector 12 in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Basdev Patel, a resident of Raila village, Sector 12, stated that he ran a cigarette stall in the sector.

He said he was cycling back home around 2.30 am on Wednesday, when four motorcycle-borne men waylaid him and stabbed him in the neck, stomach and thigh. As he collapsed screaming in pain, they snatched his mobile phone and ₹5,000 cash, also took away his cycle.

Patel said he somehow managed to walk to his friend’s house in Sector 11 and was then taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

On Patel’s statement, police registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station.

Poultry owner’s bag snatched in Raipur Rani

In a similar case, a poultry farm owner lost his bag containing ₹2,000 in cash to four motorcycle-borne snatchers in Raipur Rani on Wednesday.

Riding two motorcycles, the snatchers followed the victim, Tarsem Chand, and snatched his bag while he was on his way to his poultry farm in Bhagpur village.

Chand’s son Sanjeev Kumar said apart from cash, the bag also contained five cheque books, a passbook and important documents.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station.