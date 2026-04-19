NIT Kurukshetra asks students to vacate hostels, transfers 2 professors for ‘negligence’ amid suicide scare

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra on Saturday transferred two professors for alleged negligence regarding recent suicides and asked students to vacate hostels by Sunday. On Thursday, a 20-year-old second-year student was found dead in her hostel room, sparking protests by students who demanded a thorough probe. (Unsplash/Representative image)

The move follows a suicide attempt by a 19-year-old student on late Friday night. According to police, the first-year student of computer science went to the fifth floor of her hostel at about 11.30 pm and tried to jump, but was stopped by fellow hostellers.

Before the attempt, the Maharashtra native posted a message in a WhatsApp group, stating that her life had no purpose and hinted at ending it. The woman was counselled by the NIT administration and was admitted to a local hospital. She is currently stable and under medical care, authorities said.

The institute has reported four suicide cases in the last two months, with three occurring in April only.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old second-year student was found dead in her hostel room, sparking protests by students who demanded a thorough probe and alleged delayed action by NIT authorities. In the previous suicide cases, a 19-year-old first-semester student from Telangana was found dead in his hostel on February 16, a third-year student from Nuh allegedly died by suicide on March 31, followed by another case on April 8 involving a 22-year-old civil engineering student from Sirsa.

Also Read: IIT Delhi student dies by suicide; cops filed FIR

In the recent attempted suicide case, a purported video circulated on social media, the veracity of which is yet to be ascertained by the authorities, the girl can be heard expressing her resentment saying, “Nobody is concerned about those who committed suicide earlier. People will talk about them for some days, and then they will forget everything.”

Gian Bhushan, the institute’s public relations officer, said the girl was stressed due to the recent incidents. “She was taking counseling from a counselor here. Now she is completely fine, and her parents have been informed,” he added.

Bhushan also said that two professors have been transferred, whom the protesting students blamed for negligence on Thursday. The NIT administration, in view of the prevailing circumstances, also asked the students from UG, PG and PhD to vacate their hostels by Sunday.

As per the notice issued by the registrar in-charge, the NIT has also decided to announce holidays for the students until further notice.

“The revised examination schedule, including practical examinations, will be communicated in due course. Students are advised to stay updated through the institute’s website for further announcements,” the notice read.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Brahmjit Singh, senior most professor at NIT, blamed the digital media for taking the children towards loneliness and said that their interaction with their friends and parents has decreased.

“The NIT has been making every effort to get to know about the issues of students, so that appropriate action can be taken. No academic reason has come to light so far. A mentorship programme has launched, asking HoDs to address students’ academic issues. Efforts are also being made to bridge the gap, if there is any, between the institute and the parents,” he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).