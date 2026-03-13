IIT Delhi student dies by suicide; cops filed FIR

A 19-year-old first-yearB.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, died by suicide at his apartment inside the campus on Thursday, police said on Friday, registering a case of abetment of suicide and initiating an investigation. The deceased, a student of civil engineering, was staying at the New Vindhyanchal Apartment inside the campus.

The deceased, a student of civil engineering, was staying at the New Vindhyanchal Apartment inside the campus with his mother, who had been granted special permission to live with him due to his academic struggles, investigators privy with the case details said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel said a call reporting the incident was received around 8.35am on Thursday. “We were told that an IIT-Delhi student had hanged himself to death. On reaching the spot, the student was found hanging. The attending doctor from campus hospital examined him and declared him dead,” Goel said.

The student’s mother had left for their native place Tuesday and last spoke to her son around 11pm on Wednesday. When he did not respond to her calls Thursday morning, parents informed other residents, who got the door opened with security staff and found him hanging. No suicide note was found, and nothing suspicious was discovered inside the room, investigators cited above said.

Police recorded the father’s statement, who raised no allegations. The security officer of IIT-Delhi requested FIR registration citing a Supreme Court judgment from March 2025 mandating FIRs for campus suicides. An FIR was registered under Section 108 BNS (Abetment of Suicide).

Varsity officials and other students said the student was known to be struggling academically. A third-year student who knew the deceased said he was under academic pressure and had shared concerns with his parents, wanting to drop out. “Around 15 days back, the mid-sem results came out where professors showed answer sheets in class. This may have been a trigger,” the student said. Police said all allegations are yet to be verified.

The Dean of Student Affairs at IIT-Delhi sent an email to students, acknowledging the challenging time and urging them to reach out to counselling services. IIT-Delhi issued a statement expressing deep sorrow and confirming that Delhi Police are investigating.