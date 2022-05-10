Four warehousing corporation employees booked for siphoning off 23,000 wheat bags in Punjab
: The police here on Monday booked four employees of district warehousing corporation for allegedly siphoning off more than 23,000 wheat bags worth over ₹ 2 crore following a departmental inquiry into the recent fire incident at its godown that led to the discovery of the scam.
The accused have been identified as incharge of the godown inspector Ranjit Singh, security guards Amarjit Singh, Sanjay Kumar and Tahir- all residents of Muktsar district.
The probe found that Ranjit along with three security guards siphoned off more than 23,000 wheat bags and put the wheat stock on fire to hide their theft. With each bag carrying 50 kg wheat, more than 11,500 quintals of food grain have been stolen.
The Faridkot city police booked the four employees for embezzlement of more than 23,000 wheat bags worth more than ₹ 2 crore under sections 420, 409 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code after the district manager Mandeep Kaur Brar wrote to the district police to register an FIR against them.
As per record, there were 63,000 wheat bags and 83 metric tonnes of paddy stored in the warehousing corporation godown on Ferozepur road in Faridkot district. The investigation into the May 4 fire incident at the godown found that more than 23,000 wheat bags were missing from the godown, which officials had claimed to be gutted in the fire.
Following the fire, the department team visited Faridkot to access the loss. But during their visit, the team found the incident suspicious and a departmental inquiry was ordered to find out the reason behind it.
“The employees had claimed that due to short circuit fire broke out in one side of the godown and huge quantity of stock was gutted in the incident. But it has been found that there was no short circuit and the fire was put on by the employees intentionally for their personal benefit which has caused multi-crore loss to the corporation and the government,” said the investigation report.
The department has asked the police to investigate the role of other possible suspects as well. Officials in the department are now claiming that some senior officials might have been behind the scam.
-
Sidhu meets Mann, lauds him for being ‘down to earth, receptive’
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to share his recipe for revival of Punjab, income generation and curbing mafias and lauded him for being “down to earth” and “receptive” to his suggestions even though the ruling Aam Aadmi Party played down the meeting.
-
Haryana Police to bring accused Akashdeep, Jashandeep on production warrant for interrogation
In an effort to trace the network of four suspected Khalistani terrorists, the Haryana police will now take their two Punjab-based accomplices on production warrant for interrogation. Akashdeep and Jashandeep, who were arrested by the Punjab Police from Ferozepur and Faridkot, respectively for their alleged links with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists, were allegedly involved in delivering consignments of arms and ammunitions transported from Pakistan, said investigators in Karnal.
-
BSF shoots down drone from Pak, recovers 10.6kg heroin in Amritsar
The Border Security Force shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan carrying a consignment of 10.6 kg of heroin at Bharopal village falling under the Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district on Monday. The BSF said they recovered nine packets of heroin, thwarting another smuggling bid from across the border. BSF deputy inspector general Bhupinder Singh said this is the first case in the Amritsar sector when a drone was shot down and heroin was recovered.
-
Scrap dealer held for purchasing stolen copper wires in Chandigarh
The CIA Naraingarh unit has arrested a scrap dealer from Manimajra in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires worth lakhs from two men who had been arrested on May 2 for theft of transformer parts in Ambala district. The accused, Ateek Ahmad, was arrested based on information divulged by the arrested thieves Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Yamunanagar's Sadhaura. On questioning, they revealed their involvement in 25 other thefts of transformer parts.
-
Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali
Phase 7, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress. Additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, KAP Sinha, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris. Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics