Karan Wahi breaks silence on breakup with Uditi Singh, reveals he wanted to marry her but they were not ‘compatible enough’

Karan Wahi has finally opened up about his past relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh after details of their bond resurfaced on the reality show in the last few weeks. Last month, Uditi said that her ex, Karan Wahi, would be dominant in the relationship and constantly tell her that she could not do the simplest of things. Karan Wahi talked about her relationship with Uditi Singh.

What Karan said Now, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan also opened up about his relationship with Uditi. Karan shared that during the time when he began dating Uditi he had reached a stage where he was no longer interested in being in a relationship without thinking about its future. He said, “I was 33-34 when I started dating her. So, I was at an age where I was like this time when I get into a relationship, this has to materialise into marriage. Otherwise I don’t want a relationship.”

He added, “There was nothing called as that we were about to get married or we’ve plans of getting married. I think it was the intention to take it to marriage, which I think have been misconstrued as shaadi hone wali thi (that we were getting married)… I think we were not compatible enough. Atleast that’s my truth.”

Uditi's truth In Bigg Boss 20, Uditi had shared why she and Karan broke up. She said, "Humne lockdown mein na saath mein pet liya, a golden retreiver. Usko leke bohot ladaiyaan start hui. Covid bhi tah toh safai ka hum dono ka bada woh tha… Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag. Phir woh thoda dominant bhi tha usme… apko nahi aata. Kyuki age gap tha toh har cheez mereko ye bolte thhe ki, ‘Aap nahi kar payoge,’ and ‘Aapko nahi aata!’ Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai. Stars nahi milte toh har baat pe ladaai hota hai (We took a pet during the lockdown, and both of us were big in terms of cleanliness. Our rules were different. He was a little dominant and would say that I could not do things. That I would not be able to finish this work, things like that. He used to demotivate me. When stars don't align, this is what happens)."

During the lockdown, she had shifted to India and was looking for jobs in an MNC while staying closer to the actor. They were also discussing how they would eventually marry, when the breakup happened and it was a hard time for her. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage,” she said. Uditi was seen breaking down in tears, as Maahi and the others rushed to hug and comfort her.

Karan and Uditi were in a relationship for more than two years, and broke up in 2022. Karan competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He is known for appearing in TV shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.