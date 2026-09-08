Frame guidelines for financial aid to meritorious students: PSHRC

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) on Monday asked the state government to examine the feasibility of preparing state-level guidelines for financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing professional education, particularly where a student qualifies a competitive entrance examination but faces genuine financial hardship. The Commission further suggested that the government may examine a merit-cum-means framework covering deserving students pursuing professional courses. (HT File)

In a detailed order, the commission specifically sought information regarding the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education, including its present applicability, eligibility conditions and the categories of institutions and professional courses covered by the scheme. It has also asked the department of higher education and languages to clarify whether a meritorious student who has secured admission to an MBBS course, including against a government/state quota seat in a recognised private medical institution, can presently avail any benefit under the scheme.

PSHRC, headed by justice Sant Prakash, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, issued the order after taking suo motu cognizance of a media report about the plight of meritorious students who, despite clearing the highly competitive NEET examination, are facing financial hurdles in pursuing their dream of becoming doctors. It observed that while admission to medical courses is governed by the statutory NEET counselling and regulatory framework, the issue raises a larger question of accessibility of professional education for meritorious students from financially weaker families.

The commission stated that a student who has successfully cleared NEET after years of hard work should not lose an opportunity to pursue medical education merely because the family is unable to arrange a substantial fee within a short admission window, particularly where government scholarship or financial-assistance mechanisms may potentially be available. A comprehensive report from the authorities regarding the availability and accessibility of scholarships, fee concessions, financial assistance and other educational support mechanisms for such students, according to the order.

It has also asked the authorities to examine the feasibility of creating a single-window financial assistance mechanism through which a student could simply indicate at the time of admission. “Wherever legally and administratively feasible, the system could integrate information relating to academic merit, NEET/JEE or other competitive examination results, family income, domicile, category, course, institution and applicable fee structure, thereby reducing the burden on students and parents,” it said.

The Commission further suggested that the government may examine a merit-cum-means framework covering deserving students pursuing professional courses, subject to applicable law, government policy, regulatory requirements and budgetary considerations. The commission also issued notices to the principal secretary, department of medical education and research; principal secretary, department of higher education and languages; director, medical education and research; director, public instructions (colleges); and vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, seeking comprehensive reports.