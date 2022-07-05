Frame regulatory mechanism for cutting trees: NGT to Haryana
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government to lay down an appropriate regulatory mechanism for cutting of trees in Kurukshetra’s Jyotisar.
The directions were issued by the principal bench headed by NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel on a petition filed by an NGO, Green Earth, seeking the intervention of the tribunal over the cutting of 24 trees of indigenous species, including two planted by former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda and former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal at Jyotisar in 1970.
It claimed that the tourism department and Kurukshetra Development Board tried to cut trees in April this year to carry out some development works, following which the NGO approached the NGT.
Hearing the petition, the NGT bench directed the Haryana chief secretary to look into the matter and if no regulation exists, the same be laid down within a month. “Regulatory mechanism is complied before cutting the trees in question,” the bench observed.
It also directed that an action-taken report be filed with the registrar general, NGT, by September 9 this year.
“Having regard to environmental significance of trees, it is difficult to accept that trees should be allowed to be cut without any regulation or approval. If there is no regulatory mechanism, the state is bound by public trust doctrine to lay down an appropriate regulatory mechanism on the subject and the environmental concerns may be addressed as per the mechanism,” reads the orders.
However, the respondents, which included the deputy commissioner of Kurukshetra and others, submitted that there is an approved project of 2016 development of tourism infrastructure at places related to Mahabharata in Kurukshetra, including “Jyotisar Tirth, Jyotisar, Kurukshetra” under Krishna Circuit Phase I of Swadesh Darshan Scheme which involves providing facilities to pilgrims and tourists.
Seven trees are proposed to be cut out of which two are dry. Seventy trees of same species will be planted and the cutting of trees is required for executing a project meant for facilities for pilgrims and tourists, they said.
It is also submitted that 10 times of the trees proposed to be cut will be planted as compensatory afforestation.
But the bench observed that it is undisputed that no permission has been granted for cutting of trees by any competent authority. The counsel for the respondents submitted that there is no regulatory mechanism in Haryana on the pattern of Delhi Tree Preservation Act, and thus, no permission for cutting trees outside forest area is required.
A senior official of the Kurukshetra Development Board said that felling of at least seven trees was required for this mega project being carried out at Jyotisar as these trees were creating problems in the installation of projection lighting on the Virat Swaroop –a 40ft tall statue of Lord Krishan installed there.
“But, we are also planning to plant hundreds of trees there as we cannot leave such a place without green cover,” he added.
Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said he did not see the orders yet, but he will get it examined.
In the application, the NGO had alleged that the tourism department of Haryana and Kurukshetra Development Board tried to cut 24 trees of indigenous species, including nine Arjun, one banyan, one neem, eight siris, two gulmohar and three others, on April 14, 2022, but the representatives of the applicant and residents of Jyotisar Tirth opposed the move.
-
Haryana: ACs for prosecution officers following HC intervention
Following the intervention of Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has decided to provide air conditioners (ACs) in the offices of district attorneys, deputy and assistant district attorneys in view of the tough circumstances under which they have to function. The decision comes in the wake of petition by Haryana Attorney's Welfare Association and June 2 orders of the high court.
-
Dubai passenger caught smuggling in gold worth ₹39 lakh at Chandigarh airport
Customs officers on Sunday caught a female passenger with 770 gm gold worth ₹39.90 lakh that was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport in the form of bangles. The woman had arrived at the airport in an Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Vrindaba Gohil, commissioner of customs, Ludhiana, said the woman was wearing the gold bangles on her upper arms and had hidden them under her shirt sleeves.
-
Expect sultry weather in Chandigarh until showers on Thursday
After trace rain in the city on Monday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted hot and humid weather for the next two days. Even on Monday, the maximum temperature rose to 36.5C from 34.6C on Sunday. While the day temperature was only 0.8 degree above normal, the humidity stayed between 61% and 85%, making residents feel uncomfortable. The minimum temperature also went up from 25.2C on Sunday to 28.5C on Monday, 3.9 degrees above normal.
-
Kurali murder was love triangle gone wrong: Mohali police
The 25-year-old man, who was found hanging from a tree in Kurali's Barodi village on Sunday, was the one who murdered the 40-year-old woman found dead in the village a day before, police probe has established. The woman, Harjinder Kaur, lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, at the village after the death of her husband seven years ago.
-
10% hike in PU examination fee, related charges on the cards
After proposing a hike in the tuition fee, Panjab University is also considering a 10% increase in the examination fee and other related charges for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional examination courses for the 2022-23 session. The proposal, recommended by a panel constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, will be tabled in the senate meeting on Tuesday for approval. The university had last enhanced the fee in the 2019-2020 session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics