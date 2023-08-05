Frequent riots show BJP-JJP’s govt inability to ensure law-&-order: Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday alleged that frequent ‘riots’ in the state show the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party’s inefficiency in maintaining law-and-order in the state. Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress will raise the Nuh communal violence issue in the Vidhan Sabha. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said the Congress will raise the Nuh communal violence issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

“A large number of people have been affected due to this violence. Several houses and shops were attacked and many people lost their lives. The poor law-and-order situation will also affect the state’s economy,” he added.

The former CM said Gurugram is considered the economic capital of Haryana and many people have left the city for some time due to the ongoing tensions.

“These violent incidents will bring down investment in Gurugram as it creates an atmosphere of fear in the minds of investors. During partition too, no riots took place in Nuh,” he added.

“Had the government taken the right steps to stop violence in the state, the violence could have been stopped. The government should deal with an iron fist with the rioters. I also appeal to the people to cooperate in restoring peace,” he added.

