Water level in 4 Jalandhar villages rises again

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 24, 2023 10:00 PM IST

The flood water level in four villages in Jalandhar has risen once again after a fresh breach in Dhussi Bundh at Gata Mandi Kasu village.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner has declared holiday in four schools in the villages which recorded increase in water level. (HT Photo)
Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner has declared holiday in four schools in the villages which recorded increase in water level. (HT Photo)

People from areas inundated with almost 4 to 5 feet water in Mundi Cholian, Mundi Shehrian, Gata Mandi Kasu, Chak Wadala and Dhakka Basti have been shifted to safer places.

The water level in Chitti Bein, a rivulet, that flows along Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot sub-division villages before it merges into Sutlej river, has increased after heavy rainfall during last two days in the areas located upstream. Meanwhile, the villagers said life was limping back to normal after floods wreaked havoc earlier this month but fresh trouble brewed for they had to shifted their belongings and livestock to safer places in view of the rising water levels.

The recently areas affected by flood water were among the 34 Jalandhar villages which were largely affected to earlier floods caused due to two major breaches in Dhussi Bundh on July 10. The work on bridging the 950-ft breach is presently going at war footing and it will take another one week to finish the work. Jalandhar deputy commissioner, Vishesh Sarangal has declared holiday in four schools in the villages which recorded increase in water level.

Monday, July 24, 2023
