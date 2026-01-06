From crackdown to cure: Anti-drug drive’s Phase 2 to focus on grassroots mobilisation, rehab

Phase 2 of the anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ set to kickstart on January 7 will focus on grassroots mobilisation, community awareness and rehabilitation. Students during rally against drug at Fatehgarh Churian. (HT File)

The state-level launch of the second phase will be held at Lovely Professional University on Wednesday in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

As per the blueprints, accessed by HT, one of the main features of the second phase would be “Pinda de Pehredaar” (Village Guards Committees) initiative, on the lines of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in the border villages.

As per Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government data, phase 1 of the war against drugs, launched on March 1, 2025, focused on a crackdown on smugglers and their network.

A record 29,863 FIRs were registered till January 4 this year, with 43,261 smugglers arrested. A record 1,855kg of heroin was recovered in the first phase.

“The government will form 10-member committees in every village, empowering them with the resources to fight the drug war at the local level. These committees will lead daily padayatras (awareness rallies) from January 9 to January 25, to ensure the campaign’s message reaches every household. To modernise reporting, a unique mobile app and a dedicated missed-call number will be launched, allowing citizens to report drug-related issues directly to authorities,” reads the blueprint.

In another move, the government will also launch the “Soorma” (ambassador of recovery) programme, where individuals who have successfully overcome substance dependence (sober for at least two years) will be engaged to inspire others by sharing their experiences. “These Soormas will act as peer guides to build trust and navigate others through the recovery process,” the blueprint added.

Celebs to lead campaign in colleges

For the college youth, the programme will kick off in the second half of January with participation from renowned artists including Diljit Dosanjh, Gurdas Maan, and Kapil Sharma.

Over 10,000 students and other citizens are expected to attend this event. In order to engage the youth, college campaigns in districts have been planned to foster sensitisation among young people about the growing issue of substance abuse, followed by proactive, continuous engagement through college mental health clubs supported by Aditya Birla Education Trust’s long-running COPE Club model. Apart from this, panel discussions will be held in more than 40 colleges.

Focus on inmates

To strengthen institutional response, 180 newly recruited psychologists will be trained by premier institutes like the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

The document also highlights a critical intervention in the state’s prison system, where 70% of inmates were found to be drug-dependent, and 30% of total inmates are in prison under the NDPS Act. The government plans to establish “Well Being Clinics” in eight central jails to provide life skills and de-addiction support to inmates.

Furthermore, the state is developing five “Model Integrated Centres” to be inaugurated in February. These state-of-the-art facilities will integrate detoxification, rehabilitation, and Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics under one roof, offering vocational training such as cooking, computer labs, and gardening to improve employment opportunities for recovering addicts.

“The first phase of Yudh Nashian Virudh’ has achieved unprecedented success, with nearly 20,000 drug addicts freed from the clutches of drug abuse so far. The second phase will completely eradicate the drug menace from Punjab,” health minister Dr Balbir Singh said.