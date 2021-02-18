IND USA
BJP national president JP Nadda (right), Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur (centre) and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur greeting party workers before attending the BJP state executive meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
From gram sabha to Vidhan Sabha: BJP chief sets target for 2022

Addressing the Himachal party working committee meeting in Dharamshala, JP Nadda says BJP’s economic model is driven by “integrated humanism”
By Naresh K Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:01 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda said on Thursday that every BJP worker of Himachal Pradesh must work to achieve the party’s goal, from gram sabha to Vidhan Sabha, in the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing the inaugural session of the state BJP’s working committee meeting in Dharamshala, Nadda said: “The BJP is a political party with a difference as a common worker can reach the top position. For others, the family is the party. In the BJP, the party is a family. All other parties are marred by nepotism.”

He said the BJP’s economic model is driven by the doctrine of “integrated humanism”. “It comes from the principle of antyodya. Antyoydya means the uplift of the last man in the line. Sabka sath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas is an expansion of this principle and it is reflected in its schemes both at the Centre and states,” he said.

Says cultural nationalism core principle

Congratulating the state party unit on its victory in the recent panchayat elections, Nadda said the winning streak should not stop and aim of gram sabha to Vidhan Sabha must be achieved.

Crediting the collective efforts of the party, he said: “No other party has the strength to make 18 crore members. They are no match.”

The former Union minister said that cultural nationalism is the core principle and objective of the BJP “and we all have to take it forward”.

He said unity is the strength of the party and it is due to this vigour that tough tasks are easily achieved. “However, sometimes this becomes a weakness as people become laidback as work gets easily done due to the massive strength. So, every worker should do a self-assessment of force he has applied and his relevance in that task,” he said.

Himachal a model state for BJP

Nadda said the BJP is a cadre-based and mass-based organisation. “Himachal has emerged as a model state in organisational programmes such as panna pramukh and booth-level presidents. For this, the state unit deserves appreciation and now you should take this to the next level by forming panna committees by March,” he said.

Nadda also appealed to Himachal’s leaders to brand the handicraft of the state.

Modi steered nation through pandemic

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved his leadership to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. “While powerful countries with better infrastructure had given up, India showed the way due to the timely decisions taken by the Centre,” he said.

“The country has also taken a lead in the vaccination of its population and is supplying vaccines to other countries as well,” he added.

