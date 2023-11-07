From November 8, enjoy hot air balloon rides in Pinjore

To develop Pinjore as a tourism destination, a Hot Air Balloon Safari will be launched in the town by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 8. Adventure sports, such as paragliding, jet skiing, parasailing and trekking, have already been introduced in Morni Hills’ Tikkar Tal area, a government press release said. (HT image for representational purpose)

The recreation facility will not only offer visitors new tourism activities beyond the ongoing ones, but will also allow them to become familiar with the historical background of Pinjore.

Adventure sports, such as paragliding, jet skiing, parasailing and trekking, have already been introduced in Morni Hills’ Tikkar Tal area, a government press release said.

To further boost tourism in Haryana and enhance eco-tourism in Morni Hills, recognition has been given to trekking, mountain biking tracks and various other activities alongside water sports activities. Additionally, the forest department has promoted eco-tourism in Morni Hills through initiatives such as camping, off-road travelling and visits to herbal gardens.

Apart from this, a plan has been made to develop the area from Kalka to Kalesar as a tourist spot at an estimated cost of around ₹1,200 crore. Efforts are also underway to develop Dhosi Hills, a part of the Aravalli mountain range, as a pilgrimage site, as great sages like Chyavana Rishi resided here, giving the area spiritual significance. Moreover, studies are being conducted to promote air sports activities like paragliding, the release added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON