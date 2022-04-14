From parlour to animal husbandry, government loans enabling Haryana women become self-sufficient
Having lost her husband Pawan Kumar in 2018, 45-year-old Shimla Devi, a mother of two daughters, was left with no other option but to start working as a labourer in her native Tandwal village.
To improve her living conditions, Devi later started making mats at the village with the help of a ₹20,000 loan from Aarti Samuh, a self-help group under Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HSRLM).
However, after the death of her son-in-law two years later, Devi also had to provide for her elder daughter Aarti, 20, and her two children. Not losing hope, she started her own cosmetics shop in Barara town with a ₹50,000 loan from the same self-help group. Last year, she started a beauty parlour for Aarti, after getting a loan of ₹1 lakh from Haryana Sarva Gramin Bank under Haryana Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMPAUY).
Devi is not alone. Pooja and Manju, both from Ambala Cantonment, also received loans under the scheme which helped them become self-employed. Now, they both run grocery stores in Bihari Lal Building and BC Bazaar, respectively. Pooja’s relative Gaurav Kumar said that she has been running the store for the last 15 years after getting divorced. “Though her two kids live with the ex-husband, she always wanted to become self-employed. We never thought that any government could actually provide a loan to us,” he said.
Officials said that both had attended an MMPAUY Mela at SD College in December last year and were sanctioned a loan of ₹1.5 lakh each by Punjab and Sind bank, of which some amount has been disbursed to both already.
In another part of the district, 35-year-old Mamtesh runs a dairy business with her relatives in the Naraingarh sub-division to supplement the income of her husband, a labourer, to sustain their family of five. A resident of Badoli village, she owns four cattle and supplies milk to a local firm. “We were provided with a loan of ₹1.6 lakh under the scheme and have added a buffalo to our farm with some amount disbursed initially. This will surely help in increasing our family income,” she said.
Additional deputy commissioner, Ambala, Sachin Gupta, said that the objective of the scheme is to ensure economic upliftment of families with an annual income of below ₹1 lakh per year through skill development, wage employment, self-employment, and job creation and subsequently increase it to at least Rs. 1.80 lakh per annum.
-
PU to award 1,100 PhD degrees at annual convocation on May 6
Around 1,100 PhD scholars will be awarded doctorate degrees at Panjab University's (PU) 69th annual convocation on May 6. This includes all PhD degrees notified since the last convocation in 2019, when 493 degrees were awarded. The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh. At the 68th annual convocation, held on April 28, 2019, a total of 1,020 students had received their degrees.
-
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 : Shivendra grabs halfway lead
Shivendra Singh Sisodia of Gurugram struck a superb nine-under 63, the tournament's best round so far, to grab the halfway lead at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 being played at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (67-66) came up with a flawless 66 on Wednesday to be placed second at 11-under 133. The cut was declared at one-over 145. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut.
-
2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days
New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.
-
Six injured in Odisha communal clash
Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess. Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action.
-
Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state
Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
