From rejection to WPL stardom: Nandani’s dream run with Delhi Capitals

For Delhi Capitals (DC) medium pacer Nandani Sharma, the past month has unfolded like a script straight out of a dream. From being a fringe name in the Women's Premier League (WPL) to clinching the Emerging Player of the Season award, the 24-year-old has scripted a remarkable turnaround in WPL Season 4. Sharma finished the season as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps, alongside Gujarat Giants' Sophie Devine.

“Winning the trophy would have made it even more special, but the journey itself has been unforgettable,” she said. “When I pegged myself at ₹20 lakh for the auction, I later wondered if it was too ambitious. But I left it to God. After being rejected for three straight seasons, DC showed faith in me. Every wicket I took was a salute to the management for believing in my ability.”

Her breakthrough came against Gujarat Giants, where she claimed a sensational five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick – making her only the second Indian after Deepti Sharma to take a WPL hat-trick, and the first uncapped player to register a five-for in the league’s history. She capped her stellar campaign by dismissing Richa Ghosh in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Sharma credits the DC environment for her confidence. “When I bowled in the nets, everyone was impressed. Marizanne Kapp told me she had never seen an uncapped Indian bowler with such variations – it meant a lot,” she said.

Nervous on debut against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up, Sharma found reassurance in skipper Jemimah Rodrigues. “Jemi backed me completely and told me to do my own thing. That made all the difference.”

Her inclusion in the playing XI came after Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland withdrew due to personal reasons – a twist of fate Sharma made the most of. Ironically, despite being known for her swing bowling, she had earlier been overlooked by Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, before serving as a net bowler for RCB in the previous season.

“That phase became my trigger. I told myself I had to play the WPL, no matter what,” said Sharma, who also endured the heartbreak of missing out on the India A tour to Australia in 2025 despite strong performances for Chandigarh and the North Zone. “Those high-performance camps in Bengaluru kept me focused. I knew the WPL was the platform that could take me closer to India colours.”

Now, Sharma has set her sights firmly on the upcoming 2026 Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Thailand, beginning February 13, where India A will vie for top honours under Radha Yadav’s leadership. She is set to spearhead the pace attack alongside Saima Thakor and Jintamani Kalita.

“I want to make the most of every opportunity – whether it’s bowling or contributing with the bat,” Sharma said. “My dream is to play for India and feature in the T20 World Cup in England later this year.”

With India’s packed international calendar, including tours to Australia, South Africa and England, Sharma knows the road ahead is demanding. But after a season that transformed her from an afterthought into a WPL sensation, she is ready to chase her biggest dream yet.