From today, pay more for water, Sampark Centre services in city

Residents may find themselves paying more for certain essential services and facilities in Chandigarh from today as the UT administration’s rate revisions will come into effect from April. While water tariff is set to go up, there is some cheer for outsourced employees who will see an increase in their salaries. The city has 45 Sampark centres. At present, the facilitation charges range from ₹ 20 to 25, all of which will see a 10% hike. (HT photo)

Good luck keeping your head above water

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Residents may struggle to keep their head above water as the Chandigarh administration has brought in a 5% hike in water tariff. This in line with Chandigarh administration’s 2022 policy, wherein it was decided that every year (starting from April 1, 2023), the water tariff would go up by 5%. It had also increased the tariff by almost 150% for all segments: domestic, commercial, institutional, government and semi-government offices, hotels, cinemas, taxi stands and industrial areas in 2022, inviting the wrath of residents. The UT had then also decided to impose sewerage cess on water bills, further increasing the water bills for consumers. Until April 2022, there had been no change in water rates since 2011.

At your service, but for 10% more charge

The Sampark Centres, which provide a slew of services including birth and death certificates, caste certificates, payment of electricity, water and sewerage bills, tenant verification, booking of tubewells, VAT/CST returns, UDID applications, and sale and receipt of Chandigarh Housing Board forms, will be charging 10% more in facilitation charges.

The city has 45 Sampark centres. At present, the facilitation charges range from ₹20 to 25, all of which will see a 10% hike.

Salary hike for outsourced employees

There is some good news for around 15,000 outsourced employees as the UT administration has enhanced the daily wages (DC rates) by nearly 8% for the financial year 2024-25. What this essentially means is that an employee who was drawing ₹20,000 per month will now get ₹21,600. Similarly, an employee who was being paid ₹24,563, will now receive ₹25,791. Outsourced employees working in government offices, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies of the Chandigarh administration will benefit from this.

Property tax rebate

For property owners, the UT will give rebates ranging from 10 to 20 % if the tax is paid between April 1 and May 31. Commercial property taxpayers will receive a 10% rebate, while residential taxpayers will receive a 20% rebate during this period. For the year 2024-25, the MC is expecting revenue of ₹70 crore.

UT liquor policy 2024-25 comes into force

The UT liquor policy for the year 2024-25 will also come into effect from today. As the liquor rates have been hiked, the UT has also brought in a “Track and Trace” system for manufacturing, transport, distribution, and consumption of liquor, and implementation and monitoring in Chandigarh. With 31 out of 97 liquor vends remaining unauctioned, the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) will be taking over these vends from today, as per the policy.

To promote the ease of doing business, the UT excise and taxation department has also included a provision in the new excise policy 2024-25 for enabling automated renewal of liquor brand or label registration through online portal. Now, licensees could renew the liquor brand or label that were already approved last year in auto-mode through a simpler process. They would have the convenience of submitting the applications, along with requisite documents and fees, through online portal with an undertaking that there is no change in the labels of the brands applied for renewal. Also, ex-distillery/ brewery/ winery price of the brand and label (front and back) are to be pasted on bottle along with FSSAI license number of the labels. The approval would be issued immediately on auto mode after payment of the required fees.

.