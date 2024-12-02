Menu Explore
Fully prepared for civic body polls, says AAP’s Punjab chief Aman Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Elections to five municipal corporations — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara — and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are likely to be held by the end of December.

The AAP is fully prepared for the upcoming civic elections in Punjab, the party’s state chief Aman Arora said on Sunday.

Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora held a meeting with party leaders in Chandigarh to discuss AAP’s strategy for the civic body polls. (HT File)
Arora, who held a meeting with party leaders in Chandigarh to discuss AAP’s strategy for the polls, said: “Over the past three to four days, we had extensive discussions on all issues with local leaders related to municipal corporations and councils. Our strategy for the elections is ready.”

On the demand by various parties and organisations not to hold the municipal elections during the Shaheedi Diwas, Arora said the AAP also expressed concern about the issue to the Punjab State Election Commission.

“We also believe that elections should not be conducted during the Shaheedi Diwas. However, this decision is not in our hands. The authority to announce the dates lies solely with the (Punjab) State Election Commission,” he said.

Arora held a meeting with dozens of AAP office bearers, MLAs, and ministers here and discussed the strategy for municipal council, committees, and nagar panchayat elections.

