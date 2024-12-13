Furore erupts as BJP councillors allege Chandigarh mayor’s involvement in illegal sand mining

A political row erupted on Thursday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors alleged involvement of city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor in illegal sand mining after a few municipal corporation (MC) employees were found digging sand from Patiala Ki Rao on Wednesday. BJP councillors and nominated councillors protesting against AAP mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor. (Keshav Singh/HT)

BJP councillors claimed that MC employees were spotted extracting sand from the Patiala Ki Rao area. They alleged that the employees were using one of the civic body’s excavators, filling two tipper trucks with the sand. When asked, the staff claimed that they were following orders of the mayor.

Terming it a serious case of illegal sand mining, senior deputy mayor Kuljeet Sandhu said, “The mayor had asked employees to dig sand from the choe and use it for some purpose. This is a serious offence and many such instances of illegal sand mining have come to light, where the mayor’s involvement is found.”

BJP councillors staged a protest outside the mayor’s office on Thursday, calling him “Mitti Chor” and placing a placard saying so below the nameplate outside his office.

Accusing Dhalor of being involved in illegal sand mining, the councillors demanded an FIR against him.

BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “We demand registration of an FIR against the mayor. We have full apprehension that city MP Manish Tewari and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will try to use their influence to shield the mayor and together, they will try to shift the blame on poor MC employees and field officials. But we will not let this happen. The employees have clearly stated that the mayor had asked them to use sand from Patiala Ki Rao area.”

Former mayor Anup Gupta said, “We demand a proper inquiry into the matter and strict action against the mayor. We will present our demand to the UT administrator and the UT adviser.”

As per officials privy to the matter, a kabbadi tournament is being held at a Dadumajra ground and the organisers had requested mayor Dhalor to level the ground by dumping some sand.

“I had asked MC officers to arrange some extra sand from MC’s construction sites and help the organisers to host a meaningful event, promoting sports among children. I did not ask employees to dig out sand from the choe. I have also written a letter to municipal commissioner Amit Kumar and demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter,” said mayor Dhalor.