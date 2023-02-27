G20 meet in Gurugram: State to showcase PPP, IT-driven policies adopted to check corruption

During the upcoming G20 meeting of the anti-corruption working group in Gurugram, the Haryana government will showcase its flagship policies like Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and IT-driven welfare schemes. G20 logo installed at Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Ambience Mall, in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

In a statement, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the best way to eliminate corruption is to reduce human intervention and that is why the state government has ensured e-governance through portals with an emphasis on digitisation. He said information about the Haryana government’s PPP and IT-based welfare schemes will also be displayed at the first anti-corruption working group meeting of the G-20 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, with the G20 summit drawing near, the city of Gurugram wears a festive look. The welcome messages with the G20 logo are displayed everywhere, including roadways buses and bus queue shelters. Not only this, 100 city buses have been fully wrapped with the G20 event design.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that representatives from 39 countries are expected to take part in this event to be held from March 1 to 4 at hotel Leela.

He said the delegates will discuss the anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and to what extent these measures were successful in curbing corruption, and what more needs to be done. The outcome of the discussion will be shared with all participating countries and international organisations.

The issue of corruption is grave in many nations across the world, and the G-20 nations, along with multilateral institutions, needed to find solutions to the issue, he said.