G20 meeting: Chandigarh no-fly zone for drones from March 27-April 1

With a large number of VVIPs, including foreign delegates, set to converge on to the city for the G20 meet, the UT administration has declared the airspace over Chandigarh a no-fly zone for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including drones, from March 27 to April 1. Chandigarh will be hosting a G20 meeting later this month. (HT File)

An order issued by district magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh said the entire city would be a no-fly zone for drones and UAVs for the said period in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of terror attacks using drones fitted with improvised explosive devices.

The order will not be applicable to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, the IAF and SPG personnel.

107 rounded up in raids

In view of the upcoming G-20 meeting, Chandigarh police carried out a special checking drive and rounded up 107 persons.

The two-hour drive was carried out from 7am to 9am during which police also carried out verification of outsiders who had moved to Chandigarh in the last few days.

In Mauli Jagran, 15 different police teams were constituted for verification and during checking, 52 suspicious persons were rounded up. Action under Section 110 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was recommended against five habitual offenders/historysheeters.

As many as 51 vehicles were challaned and 25 impounded for various violations. From the area under the jurisdiction of Sector 11 and Sector 24 police posts, 55 suspicious persons were rounded up.