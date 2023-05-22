Covered in G20 colours, Srinagar primed to take centre stag

Preparations for the Ground of 20 (G20) round of meetings, being billed as the biggest international event being hosted in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, are set to crescendo as the event kicks off on Monday. Srinagar has been decked out in G20 banners and murals, while personnel from different security forces are camping in the city to ensure smooth sailing. (Wassem Andrabi/HT)

The meetings, under India’s presidency, will largely be hosted at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar amid multi-tier security arrangements.

Over 180 delegates, including 60 from various G20 countries, are expected to attend the event.

The itinerary

Additional secretary tourism Rakesh Kumar Verma said the meeting will open with a ceremonial session on May 22, followed by a presentation on the draft tourism ministers’ declaration. “On the sidelines we will have very important events, one of film tourism and another of ecotourism,” Verma said.

On the second day, parallel to the tourism working group meeting, will focus on Indian industry and promoting incredible India through film tourism.

The delegates will partake on an excursion on 24 May, visiting local sites. “We also have two cultural events, a gala dinner on May 22 and a farewell on May 24. We are also planning to present a one-district one-product souvenir to highlight products from this region,” Verma said.

The delegates were also expected to visit the ski resort of Gulmarg, but there is no clarity on the same.

‘A unique opportunity’

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar on the eve of the event, Union tourism secretary Arvind Singh said, “It is important this is the only working group meeting that is happening in Srinagar as part of G20 efforts. We have seen excellent response from all the member countries and the invitee countries and international organisations.”

“The G20 event at Srinagar presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region,” he added.

In terms of participation, the “highest numbers” have registered and taken accreditation to attend the working group meeting compared to the last two rounds, Singh said, adding, “We are expecting encouraging attendance and have foolproof arrangements,” he said.

Countries including China and Turkey are yet to register for the G20 meeting, the last date for which is May 22. China’s decision is apparently linked to objections by its close ally Pakistan to hold the meeting in a “disputed territory”, while Turkey has criticised India’s handling of the situation in Kashmir in the past years, sources familiar with the developments said.

Several other countries, both G20 member states and guest countries, meanwhile are expected to have low-level participation at the meeting.

Earlier this week, India strongly rejected the assertions of UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes’ who said “massive human rights violations are ongoing is lending support to attempts by India to normalise the brutal and repressive denial of democratic and other rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities”.

The permanent mission of India in Geneva called it “baseless and unwarranted allegations”, saying, “As G20 president, it’s India’s prerogative to host its meetings in any part of the country.”

Security prep, facelift in overdrive

The UT administration has been in an overdrive to ensure security and complete the work undertaken to give the city a facelift in the run up to the event. While Srinagar has been decked out in G20 colours, the road from Srinagar Airport to the venue at SKICC has also been spruced up — with the walls being painted with murals and paintings. Even the security bunkers have been given a new look.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator of G20 said the meeting in Srinagar has entailed planning a year and a half prior to the actual event.

“The UT has gone out of way and taken it as a matter of pride and took the G20 as an opportunity,” he added.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, meanwhile, in a statement, dubbed the event a “historic opportunity” for Jammu and Kashmir’s 13 million residents to showcase their culture, heritage, tourism and warm hospitality.

A multi-tier security apparatus has been put in place particularly around SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake. India’s Marine and National Security Guard commandos have been carrying out security drills across the city over the last few days. River and lake domination has been done with the deployment of marine commandos (Marcos) to ensure the water bodies around the meeting venue are safe, while Central Reserve Police Force commandos have been conducting mock drills on the lake since Friday.

A new hope

Tourism players in Kashmir have expressed hope of the event helping Kashmir in lifting travel advisories in various countries. “There are travel adversaries in various countries against visiting kashmir. The delegates of 20 countries will themselves see the situation here and help lift those advisories. I hope LG will also intervene,” J&K Hoteliers Club chairperson Mustaq Chaya said.

Traffic movement on the Boulevard road will be diverted from Monday and the traffic department issued an advisory saying there will be a restricted access to the SKICC from Nehru Part and Gupkar to Kraksangri.

“A large number of delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend. In order to avoid congestion, the advisory is issued to avoid any inconvenience,” senior superintendent of police (traffic) Muzaffar Shah said.