Gadkari assures cycle tracks and parking slots along national highway in Ludhiana: Arora

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured cycle tracks and parking slots along the national highway under construction in Ludhiana, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has said. Cycle tracks and parking slots along national highway to come up in Ludhiana (HT PHOTO)

“The Union minister assured me his full cooperation on all the issues discussed with him,” Arora, who met the Union minister in New Delhi said, adding that parking spots along with the elevated highway once set up will resolve a major problem of traffic jams. Besides, the proposal of cycle tracks after being implemented will also prove a boon for the city, he said.

Arora said that Gadkari has promised to visit Ludhiana next month after the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

During his meeting, Arora requested the minister to look into parking slots along the elevated highway which is under construction. He apprised the minister that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already identified spots which can accommodate around 750 vehicles between the service road and main carriage.

Arora also requested Gadkari to consider construction of cycle tracks wherever possible in Ludhiana along national highways.

Arora told Gadkari that all these issues were already in the knowledge of NHAI and have been discussed in detail with the Chairman NHAI as well.

On enquiring, NHAI officers briefed the minister that parking slots will be made, and estimate is already under preparation. The estimated project cost would be ₹7 crore. Also, 21-Kms cycle track will be made in first stage with an estimated cost of ₹21 crore. Also, four bridges already approved on Sidhwan Canal are at tendering stage with a budget of ₹19 crore.