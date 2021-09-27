GADVASU: Training on health, feed mgmt of dairy animals begins

A four-day online training programme on health and feed management of dairy animals started at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Monday.

The program is being organised in collaboration with National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad and being attended by dairy farmers and experts from across the country.

On the first day of the program, expert stated that scientific feeding of dairy animals is vital for their health and to reach their productive and reproductive potential.

Director of extension education of GADVASU, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, highlighted the importance of the livestock sector in the economy, especially when agriculture is facing stagnancy. Further, he stressed on the role of balanced feed in maintaining health and thereby, productivity of the animals. A compendium of lectures was also released during the session.

Dr Brar stated that the training will provide detailed insight on feeding of animals during different physiological stages, feeding of silage, mineral mixture, bypass fat and uromin lick. Common infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, mastitis, lameness in dairy animals, biosecurity and role of ethno-veterinary medicine in maintaining health of dairy animals will also be discussed.