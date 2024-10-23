Menu Explore
Ganderbal terror attack: Mortal remains of Jammu victim cremated

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 23, 2024 07:20 AM IST

Ruchi Abrol, wife of the deceased, said that the killing of the only bread-earner has shattered their lives

The mortal remains of Shashi Abrol, one of the seven people killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal district’s Gagangir on Sunday, was cremated at Shiv Nagar crematorium in a sombre ceremony on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary offers condolence to Jagdish Raj Abrol, father of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed among 7 persons in the 'Gagangir terror attack', in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary offers condolence to Jagdish Raj Abrol, father of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, who was killed among 7 persons in the 'Gagangir terror attack', in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Ruchi Abrol, wife of the deceased, said that the killing of the only bread-earner has shattered their lives. “Our family has been shattered. We want a job to support our family. The government should also ensure education of my children,” she told reporters.

Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and BJP MP Jugal Kishore attended the cremation.

“I have come here to express my condolences to the family and share their grief. The government will do everything possible to provide relief to the family,” deputy CM Choudhary told media. Abrol’s body had arrived at his house in Talab Tillo on Monday night.

.

