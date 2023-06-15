Gang of ATM robbers busted in Haryana, four of Patiala arrested

The crime investigation agency of Panipat police busted an interstate gang of ATM robbers and arrested four Patiala-based robbers. The police claimed that the accused were involved in a series of ATM robberies in Punjab and Haryana and have admitted their involvement in 24 robberies.

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, head of the gang, Bhupinder Singh, alias Pinda, both of Shadipur village of Patiala, Gurmeet Singh, alias Sonu, and Devender Singh, alias Raju, of Patiala in Punjab.

The police also recovered four illegal weapons and 71 live cartridges, one gas cutter and two cars from their possession. The police claimed that the accused were involved in a series of ATM robberies in Punjab and Haryana and have admitted their involvement in 24 robberies.

Panipat superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the accused were arrested from near Munak village near Karnal on Sunday as they had come for recce of an ATM kiosk to commit another robbery.

The SP said the accused confessed that they uprooted 24 ATMs, including six in Panipat, five in Karnal, three in Kaithal, one each in Kurukshetra, Sonepat and Ambala and seven in various districts of Punjab.

He said the gang was active for the last few years and had recently uprooted an ATM on Gohana road in Panipat on May 26.

The investigators said Sukhwinder and Bhupinder are brothers. Sukhwinder, a class 12 pass out, had joined the Indian Army in 1997, but after coming on a leave in 2001, he didn’t join back. In 2018, he went to Dubai but returned back within one year only to form this gang. In the meantime, he also worked as a taxi driver, said the police.

