Gang of highway robbers busted, 4 held in Jalandhar

Four members of the highway robbers gang have been arrested with two illegal weapons and live cartridges, Jalandhar rural police said on Friday. The accused have confessed that they have committed more than 25 crimes in Phagwara, Goraya, Noormahill, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kartarpur, cops said.

Phillaur’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarwan Singh Bal said the accused are history-sheeters and have several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, loot, theft, and the NDPS Act registered against them in multiple police stations.

“The accused identified as Joginder Pal, Amandeep Kumar, Deepak Saroa and Ranveer Singh, were arrested during a special raid. The raid was conducted at Joginder’s residence based on a tip-off,” DSP said.

“During investigation, the accused have confessed that they have committed more than 25 crimes in Phagwara, Goraya, Noormahill, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kartarpur, and formed a gang in the jail before coming out on bail recently,” he said.