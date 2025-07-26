Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Gang of highway robbers busted, 4 held in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 09:14 am IST

Phillaur’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarwan Singh Bal said the accused are history-sheeters and have several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, loot, theft, and the NDPS Act registered against them in multiple police stations.

 Four members of the highway robbers gang have been arrested with two illegal weapons and live cartridges, Jalandhar rural police said on Friday.

The accused have confessed that they have committed more than 25 crimes in Phagwara, Goraya, Noormahill, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kartarpur, cops said.
“The accused identified as Joginder Pal, Amandeep Kumar, Deepak Saroa and Ranveer Singh, were arrested during a special raid. The raid was conducted at Joginder’s residence based on a tip-off,” DSP said.  

“During investigation, the accused have confessed that they have committed more than 25 crimes in Phagwara, Goraya, Noormahill, Phillaur, Nakodar, Kartarpur, and formed a gang in the jail before coming out on bail recently,” he said.

