Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat
With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district.
The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Israr, Balhera village of Karnal district, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal.
The investigators claimed that the arrest of these accused will help them in solving several cases of theft as they have already admitted their involvement in six cases registered in the district, including theft of iron grills used for construction from the NH-44. The police have also recovered ₹40,000 from their possession.
Inspector Ankit of the CIA-III said that they had got secret information about the presence of the accused near Bhapra Bapoli road in Samalkha on Friday evening and they were arrested by a police team.
The accused were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody, the police said.
Guest Column| Bidding adieu to the house that was home
After I hung up my boots, we settled down at our house in Chandigarh, which had been modified and updated from time to time. When I laid down my reasons before a friend, who was in a similar boat as me, he was not just convinced, but also sold his house before I could, and moved to an apartment!
Roundabout | A Country Called Childhood beckons Deepti Naval
Chandigarh has been dear to Deepti Naval, a city she visits frequently to be with her aunt and cousin, and a stopover always in her journeys to mountain retreats. So, it was natural that the City Beautiful would be on the literary map for the launch of her latest book, A Country Called Childhood: A memoir.
Ludhiana: 4 held for illegal mining on Sutlej riverbed
The Ludhiana police arrested four men for illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, late on Friday night. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Verma, Davinder Singh, Ramanpreet Singh and Lovepeet Singh. Three trucks and four poclain machines have been recovered from them. Their two accomplices, Harpreet and Laddi, are yet to be arrested. A case under Mining Act has been registered at Ladhowal police station.
Ludhiana: 7 Covid patients found infected with BA.5 sub-variant
Seven patients from Ludhiana district with Coronoavirus infection have been diagnosed with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, which according to experts is highly transmissible. As per health department officials, samples of 54 patients had been sent for genome sequencing. While reports of four patients found infected with the sub-variant were received a few days back, the department got three of them on Friday.
Day after 15-year-old’s murder, two PCR officers deputed at Ludhiana civil hospital
Two police control room (PCR) personnel were deputed at the emergency ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday, a day after the cold-blooded murder of a 15-year-old boy. According to the police officials, a PCR team will be deputed at the emergency ward for 24 hours in two 12-hour shifts.
