Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Panipat

With the arrest of five persons, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in several cases of theft reported in the district.

The police have identified the accused as Ikram, Sadham, Imran, and Israr, Balhera village of Karnal district, while the fifth accused has been identified as Sandeep of Garhi Birbal village of Karnal.

The investigators claimed that the arrest of these accused will help them in solving several cases of theft as they have already admitted their involvement in six cases registered in the district, including theft of iron grills used for construction from the NH-44. The police have also recovered ₹40,000 from their possession.

Inspector Ankit of the CIA-III said that they had got secret information about the presence of the accused near Bhapra Bapoli road in Samalkha on Friday evening and they were arrested by a police team.

The accused were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody, the police said.