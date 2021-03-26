Gang of thieves busted in Mohali, three nabbed

The police on Thursday arrested three members of a gang involved in several thefts in the tricity. Four stolen cars, two motorcycles and four mobile phones have been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as have been identified as Gurjant Singh and Harsh Kumar, both residents of Mauli Baidwan village in Mohali; and Sher Singh, a resident of Sohana village in Mohali. Police said Gurjant and Sher Singh are school dropouts and Harsh is an insurance agent.

Superintendent of police (city) Harvinder Singh Virk said four of their accomplices, Gurpreet Singh and Shanga, residents of Mauli Baidwan, Pappu, a resident of Patton village in Mohali and Rahul, a resident of Sunny Enclave in Kharar, have yet to be arrested. The gang was active in Mohali, Chandigarh, Ropar and Baltana, from where they stole vehicles, parked them in different hideouts and sold them later. They also snatched several mobile phones. Three members of the gang including Gurjant, the prime accused, have been nabbed while the other four have yet to be arrested.

What led to their arrest

Virk said that on March 16, two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from a person in Kumbra village. With the help of the complainant, a police team led by DSP (city 2) Deep Kamal and SHO, Phase 8, Rajesh Kumar, arrested the prime accused, Gurjant Singh and recovered the snatched mobile phone from him.

During interrogation, Gurjant confessed that his gang had stolen several vehicles, which were parked in secret locations. He also disclosed the names of his accomplices, following which the police nabbed Harsh and Sher Singh on March 19. The police recovered four cars – BMW, Verna, XUV-300 and Swift; two Splendour motorcycles and four mobile phones from various areas.

“With the arrests, we are hoping to bust a big gang of thieves. More criminal cases are likely to be solved soon and investigation is on,” said Virk.

SHO of Phase 8, inspector Rajesh Kumar, said, “Gurjant was already sent to judicial custody. Today, Harsh and Sher Singh were produced before a local court, which also sent them to judicial custody.”

A case under Sections 379-B (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects at the Phase 8 police station.