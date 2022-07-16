Gangster Goldy Brar uploads video, says Moose Wala not a martyr
The key accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, gangster Goldy Brar on Friday uploaded a video on social media platforms claiming that the singer had offered them ₹2 crore to settle the animosity between their gang and the singer over the issue of the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.
In the video circulating on social media, the gangster, who is said to be in Canada, said the singer was not a martyr as being depicted by a section of society.
“We waited for many months that we will get justice in India for the murders of two of our brothers but it did not happen. That is why we decided to punish him ourselves,” said the gangster in the video. The Punjab Police officers dealing with the case said the voice in the video prima facie is of the gangster but the real authenticity of the video cannot be ascertained without its proper verification. Brar has shot the video in dim light by covering his mouth and head.
Police call it a diversionary tactic
However, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) have termed the video a gimmick of the gangster to divert public attention.
“It could be a ploy to divert the police probe as had happened earlier when a person called up a news channel claiming himself to be Sachin Bishnoi and repeatedly emphasised killing Moose Wala. However, later it emerged that Sachin had already left the country on a fake passport a few days ahead of the murder,” said a senior cop.
-
Railway guard rails to secure Churchgate-Virar route
In a bid to secure railway tracks and property from theft, the Western Railway will be installing metal guard rails along the Churchgate-Virar route tracks. The Western Railway has recently floated a tender for the laying of rails and recouping of the loosened track sections on the suburban railway. The Western Railway had recently also removed speed restrictions for the operation of train services on its local train network.
-
We’ll drink to that! Century-old pyaus in zoo to get renovated
Mumbai Four century-old pyaus (drinking water fountains) inside the Byculla zoo are set to get a new lease of life soon, marking the completion of the first phase of the Mumbai Pyau Project. In a bid to restore these century-old structures, the BMC had launched its Pyau Project in 2020. Pyaus are drinking water fountains that could be seen along the streets of Mumbai (then Bombay) during the 19th and 20th century.
-
Sena seeing double: Shinde reinstates office bearers sacked by Uddhav
After engineering a vertical split in the Shiv Sena and walking away with over two-thirds of the party's 55 legislators. Eknath Shinde has started making his own organizational appointments, overriding those made by Uddhav Thackeray. On Friday, Shinde reinstated former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske as the Thane district chief of the Shiv Sena. Mhaske had resigned as the Thane district chief after Shinde launched his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray last month.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get 8-day custody of 3rd shooter, aide
A Mansa court sent two accused, including the youngest shooter, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police's special investigation team, a day after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Friday. Ankit Sirsa, 19, shooter, and Sachin Chaudhary, alias Sachin Bhiwani, who harboured four shooters, were brought to Mansa district late night on Thursday. The court sent them to police custody till July 23.
-
Shinde govt again to decide on renaming cities
Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the government would once again approve renaming cities and naming the Navi Mumbai international airport as the decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime was 'illegal' and could be challenged in the court of law. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 decided to rename Aurangabad as Osmanabad as Dharashiv, Sambhaji Nagar, and approved naming the airport after DB Patil.
