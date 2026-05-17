Gangster shot dead outside court complex in Sonepat

A 30-year-old gangster was shot dead outside the Kharkhoda court complex in Sonepat district as unidentified assailants opened fire when he was being brought for a court hearing, police said. Victim Neeraj alias Katiya. (HT File)

The victim, Neeraj alias Katiya, a resident of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar was currently living in Gurugram’s Sector-37C. According to police, Neeraj was facing several criminal cases, including murder, extortion, kidnapping and Arms Act violations in Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Police said the incident took place when Neeraj had arrived at the Kharkhoda court for a hearing in a domestic violence case filed against him by his wife in 2019. Soon after he came out of the court premises, assailants came in a car and rammed the vehicle into the police’s car before opening fire at him near SDM office.

Soon after, he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said that the attackers were already waiting near the SDM office outside the court complex.

Police said that CCTV footage was being examined to identify the assailants. They said that the murder could be linked to old rivalry or personal enmity, as the attack appeared to have been carefully planned in advance. Police said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act and a hunt is on for the accused.

Neeraj had earlier been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell after an encounter near Qutub Minar Metro Station in March 2023. He was later released on bail.

25-year-old youth shot dead in Jhajjar

A 25-year-old man was shot dead outside his house in Jhajjar, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, Hitesh alias Gullu, was a resident of Subana village in Jhajjar. According to the police, Hitesh was standing outside his house and talking on his mobile phone when three-four armed assailants arrived in a car. The attackers then surrounded him and opened indiscriminate fire.

Police said more than 20 rounds were fired during the attack, leaving Hitesh critically injured on the spot. He died before he could be taken to the hospital. Police said that the assailants fled immediately after carrying out the murder. The body was later shifted to Jhajjar civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

During investigation, police identified one of the accused as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Girdharpur village. Police suspect the murder was linked to an old rivalry between rival groups.

They said that a few days ago, a firing incident was reported between the two rival groups, after which tensions had escalated. Police said both groups were believed to have links with local gangs operating in the region.

Police said that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and they are trying to arrest the accused. Further investigation is underway.