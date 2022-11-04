Gangster-singer nexus: NIA grills two more Punjabi singers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned Punjabi singers Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon for around five hours at the agency’s headquarters in New Delhi in connection with a probe into the gangster-terror syndicate.

This comes a week after the NIA had questioned Punjabi singer and a close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, Afsana Khan in New Delhi with a special focus on her association with the slain Punjabi singer. She shared close proximity with Moose Wala and used to call herself his sister.

As per sources, during interrogation, both were questioned about their links with the Bishnoi gang and its head, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a mastermind in Moose Wala’s murder. Further, sources said that the NIA also sought other information, including details of upcoming music albums and financial investment from both singers. As per NIA sources, both were interrogated separately.

The Bambiha gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which according to the police, had allegedly orchestrated the murder of Moose Wala, are arch rivals. The NIA had conducted massive raids at least twice to unearth the criminal gangster network.

After the murder of Moose Wala, Bambiha gang claimed that Aulakh was involved in Moose Wala’s murder and even threatened to kill him to avenge the killing. However, Aulakh refuted allegations of his involvement in the murder. Aulakh had left the country days after Moose Wala’s murder and returned back to India last week.

As per sources, Khan was also grilled about her association with Davinder Bambiha gang on the basis of inputs collected during questioning of a few gangsters arrested recently in relation to Moose Wala’s murder.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON