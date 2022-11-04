Gangster-singer syndicate: NIA questions fourth Punjabi singer in less than two weeks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned the fourth Punjabi singer in connection with a probe into the gangster-singer syndicate in less than two weeks. The central probe agency questioned Punjabi singer Jenny Johal, who is a friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, for four hours at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Recently Johal had released a song named ‘Letter to CM’, which strongly criticised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann asking questions about Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, including the escape of an accused gangster from police custody. However, the song was blocked on YouTube on copyright grounds.

Even after questioning of Khan, Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh had said that NIA is calling those who were close to his son but the real masterminds are still not on the radar.

Earlier, NIA had questioned Punjabi singers Afsana Khan, Mankirt Aulakh and Dilpreet Dhillon separately at the agency’s headquarters in a probe into the gangster-singer syndicate. While Khan was grilled about her association with Davinder Bambiha gang on the basis of inputs collected during questioning of a few gangsters arrested recently in relation to Moose Wala’s murder.

As per sources, during interrogation, Aulakh and Dhillon were questioned about their links with the Bishnoi gang and its head, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a mastermind in Moose Wala’s murder. Further, sources said that the NIA also sought other information, including details of upcoming music albums and financial investment from both singers.

The Bambiha gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which according to the police, had allegedly orchestrated the murder of Moose Wala, are arch-rivals. The NIA had conducted massive raids at least twice to unearth the criminal gangster network.

Tinu’s escape: Police remand of 2 extended till Nov 7

Meanwhile, Mansa court on Friday extended the police remand of gangster Deepak Tinu’s brother Bittu and Sarabjot Singh, who allegedly provided a car to the gangster after he escaped from the custody of the Mansa Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on October 1, till November 7.