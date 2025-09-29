Gaping joints, dark stretch make southern bypass bridge risky: Residents

The southern bypass bridge, a crucial link for thousands of daily commuters in Ludhiana, has once again come under scrutiny due to deteriorating infrastructure and lack of maintenance. Large gaps have developed in the bridge’s expansion joints, while most of the street lights installed along the stretch remain non-functional, creating a major safety hazard, especially during night hours. The gaps between expansion joint on southern bypass in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

This is not the first time the bridge’s condition has raised concerns. Just a few months ago, one of the concrete slabs on the bridge was reportedly damaged, and although temporary patchwork was done, no permanent repairs or safety checks were carried out. Now, with expansion joints left unattended and deep gaps forming at various points, residents fear that the situation could lead to a serious accident if immediate action is not taken.

Adding to the woes, the street lights on the bridge have not been working for several weeks, leaving the entire stretch in darkness during the night. The combination of poor visibility and broken expansion joints makes it difficult for two-wheelers and four-wheelers to pass safely, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Parminder Singh, a resident of Janata Nagar who uses the bridge daily, said, “There are wide gaps in the road surface that shake the entire vehicle. At night, it becomes extremely dangerous due to the complete darkness. Authorities should wake up before something tragic happens.”

Rajni Sharma, another commuter, added, “A few months back, a slab was damaged. Now, the joints have opened up badly, and still there is no repair. How long do we have to risk our lives?”

Residents and commuters have demanded that the public works department conduct a safety audit of the bridge immediately. “An expert inspection must be done to assess the condition of the entire bridge. These issues are signs of larger structural problems,” said social activist and local resident Gurpreet Brar.

Despite repeated requests to the authorities, there has been no visible progress on repairs. PWD officials have remained tight-lipped about any upcoming maintenance schedule.

PWD executive engineer Adhesh Gupta said, “I have joined recently. I will check the issue. We will come up with a solution.”

Citizens have urged the Ludhiana administration to take immediate steps to ensure the bridge’s safety. They say that the southern bypass bridge, being one of the city’s key transport routes, cannot be left to deteriorate any further.