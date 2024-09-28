Garbage collection coming to doorstep on each floor in Chandigarh

In a move to improve convenience for city residents, the municipal corporation (MC) is planning to launch door-to-door garbage collection from every floor of residential buildings, making waste disposal easier and more accessible for all households. Additionally, to ensure reliable and seamless service, Chandigarh MC plans to implement biometric attendance for waste collectors and impose strict penalties for non-compliance with service rules. (HT File)

Additionally, to ensure reliable and seamless service, MC plans to implement biometric attendance for waste collectors and impose strict penalties for non-compliance with service rules, ultimately providing residents with a more efficient waste management experience.

In 2020, the civic body had launched the door-to-door garbage collection system in residential areas using compartmentalised vehicles and trained drivers.

According to the corporation, the service is provided to 100% households, all 2,41,164 in the city, and the waste is collected in segregated form — dry, wet, sanitary, domestic hazardous and plastic.

Accordingly, MC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with as many as 926 door-to-door garbage collectors individually, from January 1, 2021 to December 12, 2022. The said MoU was time and again extended, as the terms and conditions were under review by officials. As per the latest extension, the collectors will continue their services till October 31, 2024, on the same terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, MC officials, in accordance with former municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, have drafted a new MoU with amended rules and responsibilities, to be signed with 926 collectors individually. The draft was tabled for discussion in the MC House meeting on Thursday, but the proposal was deferred for discussion in the next House meeting in October.

MC’s blueprint for better waste collection system

To ensure comprehensive coverage of all residential areas and to enhance overall waste management efficiency, the civic body plans to take garbage collection to every doorstep, on every floor.

Notably, collectors currently collect waste only from the ground floor, leading to complaints from residents on upper floors, particularly senior citizens, who find it difficult to descend quickly.

To streamline operations and improve accountability, the civic body plans to implement a biometric attendance system for waste collectors and they will be asked to mark attendance daily at the place designated by MC.

Additionally, penalties will be imposed on waste collectors for non-compliance with service rules, which includes missing out households; not collecting waste from upper floors; not wearing uniform or identity cards; not reaching the designated location at the appointed time; demanding money from residents, among others (see box).

As per the new rules, a waste collector will be allowed to deploy an additional helper only if he/she is providing services to more than 300 households per day. Also, the waste collector can provide the name of one nominee at the time of signing of the MoU, who should be either a blood relative or someone willing to take over their work in circumstances such as prolonged illness, disability, or death.

The waste collectors will have to provide services from 7 am to 2 pm or till completion of work, for six days a week (Monday to Saturday).

MC will provide a monthly salary to collectors only after getting a biometric attendance report, satisfaction report from houses and area’s sanitation inspector, and after deduction of penalties.

MC also rolling up its sleeves

Meanwhile, MC will also be taking steps at its end to ensure welfare of the staff. MC will ensure that all equipment and uniforms are provided to staff, besides timely salaries, insurance, regular free health checkups, training, 12 paid leaves per year, holiday on Holi, Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti and on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

MC will also create a welfare fund of ₹10 lakh every year and collectors can apply for grants in case of medical expenses on self/family, higher education or marriage of children.

It is worth mentioning that the draft is yet to be discussed by a designated committee of councillors, officials and representatives of collectors, and hence, changes can be proposed and made accordingly.