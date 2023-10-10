News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Garbage collection: Panchkula MC to share vehicle details with public

Garbage collection: Panchkula MC to share vehicle details with public

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 10, 2023 09:10 AM IST

To increase public participation in the door-to-door garbage collection, the municipal corporation (MC) provided details of all vehicles and their helpers, drivers to the residents.

Panchkula MC will share garbage collection vehicle details with public (HT File)
Directions in this regard were passed by municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta in a sanitation branch meeting on Monday.

Gupta directed chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Avinash Singla to provide the details to the public, while also ordering deputy municipal commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary to immediately constitute a ward committee.

The commissioner pushed for expediting the repair work of the Mansa Devi Complex roads before Navratri. Besides, in view of Navratri, the commissioner directed CSI Avinash Singla to ensure cleanliness near the temple complex and provide dustbins and mobile toilets to ensure cleanliness.

Gupta directed that the helpline number should be displayed on all the mobile toilets so that the common people can contact the civic body in case of any complaints

Story Saved
