Garbage menace: PAC & residents host selfie protest in Atam Nagar, express hope on AAP

Citizens requested the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of Punjab to improve the cleanliness conditions at such garbage dumps across the Ludhiana city which are crying for attention
Colonel CM Lakhanpal, who joined the protest said, “The garbage situation in Atam Nagar and across the city and even at the landfill site in Kakka village is pitiable as if no administration exists in the city. We demand accountability of municipal corporation and audit of their solid waste management practices by the AAP government.” (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Members of Public Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej and Mattewara and residents of Model Town Extension organised a selfie-point protest to highlight the garbage piles and pitiable conditions in Atam Nagar constituency here on Sunday.

Talking about the issue, Kapil Arora of Council of Engineers said, “This is our fourth consecutive week of selfie-point photoshoots highlighting such garbage dumping locations in the city which need to be cleaned up to prevent health problems among citizens living nearby such locations. We had protested at the same spot last week also. On Monday, we will protest outside the municipal corporation zone D office to demand cleaning up of this point and other such points across the city.”

Colonel CM Lakhanpal, who joined the protest said, “The garbage situation in Atam Nagar and across the city and even at the landfill site in Kakka village is pitiable as if no administration exists in the city. We demand accountability of municipal corporation and audit of their solid waste management practices by the Government of Punjab.”

Area resident Nitin Dawar said, “This dump has been spreading odours and diseases for the last 15 years and no one has bothered to clean it up. Surprisingly, tippers and JCBs reached the site shortly after the protesters left. This is a welcome development and we hope this will lead to some long-term improvement also.”

Jaskirat Singh of PAC said, “Environment impacts everyone. The new government has been formed in the state with a huge mandate and equally big expectations. We are very hopeful that the present government will pay serious attention to environmental issues and engage with well meaning citizens. Its very important to remove corruption and transparency in all such projects and contracts to resolve such issues of grave concern.”

