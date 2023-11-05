Gaushala road Ludhiana: Trader dies in hosiery unit fire

An Uttar Pradesh-based trader man died of asphyxiation while two others suffered injuries after a hosiery factory on the narrow Gaushala road caught fire on Saturday night The victims were asleep on the building’s first floor at the time. (iStock)

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out around 12.15 am and flames engulfed the whole building within minutes, not giving the occupants any time to escape. The trio, they said, could be heard calling for help from amid a thick blanket of smoke.

Firefighters and local residents came to the rescue of the trio, who were immediately rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

One of them, Sabdal, 40, from Uttar Pradesh, however, died of asphyxiation. The others, including Sabdal’s brother Mangal Singh, 45, and the building owner Mohan Lal, 60, are being treated at the hospital.

The owner of the building and two tenants were resting on the first floor when the fire broke out. It took firefighters two hours to douse the flames.

The fire caused extensive damage to the machinery and materials stored in the factory. The ground floor of the building was used as the production unit. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but the initial probe points towards a short circuit in the power supply cables.

Narrow streets of the old city area, meanwhile, posed a challenge to the firefighting operation.

Firefighters expressed their concerns, saying the situation would have been much worse had the fire broken out in the day given the crowds that throng the neighbourhood at the time.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Division number 3 police station, said building owner Mohan Lal had rented out the ground floor of another hosiery trader, while Sabdal and his brother Mangal Singh ran their business from a room on the first floor. Mohan Lal kept possession of one of the rooms on the first floor.

The SHO added that police will take action after recording the statement of the victim’s kin.

