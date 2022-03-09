Gender inclusion is driving factor for social progress and economic growth: Himachal CM

Sustainable economic progress is unthinkable without women empowerment, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday, while exhorting that gender inclusion is the driving factor for social progress and economic growth of any nation.

He was speaking at a state-level function to mark the International Women’s Day at Jogindernagar in Mandi district. Jai Ram said the state government was committed towards empowering women and has taken several steps in this direction.

For the first time in the history of the state, he said, a separate gender budget statement containing details of all major schemes devoted to women welfare and empowerment has been presented in the budget for the financial year 2022-23.

He said the gender budget statement would be helpful in monitoring schemes being implemented for women empowerment and will also help in reviewing them in consultation with women beneficiaries of these schemes.

The CM said that his government has decided to provide social security pension to all in the age group 60 years without any income limit. He said that Grihini Suvidha Yojana was started in the first budget of the current government to provide free gas connection to needy families. He said over 3.25 lakh free gas connections were provided under this scheme. He said that girls of BPL families were being provided ₹31,000 at the time of their marriage under the Shagun Yojana. He said that under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, 35% subsidy would be provided to women entrepreneurs.

The CM said that women constitute about 50% of the state’s population and play the most important role in making a strong and vibrant society.

Jai Ram also gave away prizes to the women achievers of different fields. He honoured Sheetal Verma of Hamirpur for education, Khushbu Bhardwaj of Kullu for women empowerment, Shweta Sharma of Kullu for promotion of art and culture, Rekha Sharma of Hamirpur for social and child welfare, Sangeeta Khurana of Shimla for Nasha Niwaran, Kanchan Kumari of Chamba for her outstanding contribution in Aadhaar registration and Neena Awasthi of Kangra district for her excellent work in the Covid pandemic.

Social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary said that women were excelling in all spheres of life and making their families, state and nation proud.

Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana, member railway board Pankaj Jamwal and director social justice and empowerment Rakhi Kahlon were present among others on the occasion.