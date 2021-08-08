Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ghaggar pollution: 29 untreated discharge points in Ambala
Untreated effluents are flowing into the Ghaggar from 29 discharge points in Ambala district. (HT File Photo/For Representation Only)
Untreated effluents are flowing into the Ghaggar from 29 discharge points in Ambala district. (HT File Photo/For Representation Only)
chandigarh news

Ghaggar pollution: 29 untreated discharge points in Ambala

The Ambala DC instructed the urban local bodies and public health department to jointly inspect the 29 discharge points and submit a report in a week on how to plug them
READ FULL STORY
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:54 AM IST

Untreated effluents are flowing into the Ghaggar from 29 discharge points in Ambala district, officials said on Saturday.

In all, there are 39 points where various drains empty into the river in the district, of which only 10 are connected to treatment plants.

The figures were provided by the irrigation department to deputy commissioner Vikram during a meeting on Friday, called in line with the National Green Tribunal rulings pertaining to the pollution in the river.

The DC instructed the urban local bodies and public health department to jointly inspect the 29 discharge points and submit a report in a week on how to plug them, it is learnt.

“The public health department has been asked to explore an online monitoring system of their existing and planned treatment plants while the urban local bodies department has been instructed to ensure that household waste and sewage doesn’t get mixed with stormwater,” said Nitin Mehta, regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

The Ghaggar originates in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh and travels for 320 kilometres through the states of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. It passes through Kalka, Ambala, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts in Haryana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.